Company Secretaries: Daily wager’s daughter makes it to top five in country

A daily wage labourer’s daughter has topped the Company Secretaries executive programmes examination in Gujarat, the results of which were declared on Sunday. Dhwani Prajapati, 18, has been ranked fifth in the country. “I have two daughters, but I have never felt the void of a son. My daughter has made me so proud today. She is my daughter, she is my son,” Dhwani’s father Anil, who earns Rs 300 on an average daily, said. “People say that CS and CA examinations are all about luck but, I believe that it1’s only hard work that pays off at the end.”

Dhwani attributed her success to the “immense support and faith of her extended family”. She said that a Trust, the name of which she didn’t want to reveal, help her financially.

At the SC professional level, two students, Amarjeet Kaur Khandal (20) and Vishal Dedhiya (26), made it to the top 25 in the country by securing 17th and 23rd position, respectively. In Gujarat, there was an overall increase in the pass percentage in professional programme, from 1.53 per cent in June, 2017 to 5.02 in December, 2017.

