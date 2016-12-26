Commuters inconvenienced as teachers block traffic on NH-21 in Kharar

Thousands of commuters had to face difficulties after the members of the Education Providers Union blocked traffic near the Kharar bus stand on National Highway-21 for around three hours on Sunday.

The teachers were protesting regarding their long-pending demand for regularisation of their services. They blocked traffic at around 3 PM and ended the protest around 6 pm, after senior officials of the district administration assured them their message would be carried to Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

The agitating teachers had minor scuffles with the people when they prevented commuters from crossing the road. Bus services were also affected due to the jam. The teachers gathered at Municipal Park in the morning and started their protest, demanding that their jobs should be regularised with immediate effect.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, the secretary of the union, Jinder Singh, said that despite several promises made by the state government, they are waiting for the fulfillment of their demand.