CNG pump brawl ends in accused biting cop’s finger

The Delhi Police Headquarters. (Source: Express Photo by Abhimanyu Chakravorty) The Delhi Police Headquarters. (Source: Express Photo by Abhimanyu Chakravorty)

Barely 100 metres from the Delhi Police Headquarters, a police sub-inspector got his finger bitten while trying to stop a scuffle at a CNG pump in IP Estate late Monday night. Investigation has revealed that three Noida-based real estate businessmen got infuriated after they found a long queue at the CNG pump, where only one of the five CNG filling machines was operational.

After entering the pump around 12.45 am and seeing that only one machine was operational, they assaulted the manager of the pump and started vandalising his office, a police officer said. Sub-inspector Sandeep Singh and constable Anil Kumar reached the spot and tried to pacify them. However, Rahul clamped his jaw on Singh’s little finger.

DCP (central) M S Randhawa said they have arrested three persons — Siddarth Sharma (45) and his brother Rahul Sharma (43), both residents of Greater Noida, and their relative Pankaj Datta (40), a resident of Faridabad. “They were coming from Faridabad in their SX4 and their medical examination revealed they were in an inebriated condition,” he said. The manager of the pump filed a police complaint and an FIR was lodged. The three were produced in court and have been sent to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar, police added.

