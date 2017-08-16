CM Arvind Kejriwal uses speech to warn contractors: Mend your ways or face consequences

The implementation of minimum wage in the city has faced several hiccups — the primary one being contractors either not paying workers the full amount, or delaying payment. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) The implementation of minimum wage in the city has faced several hiccups — the primary one being contractors either not paying workers the full amount, or delaying payment. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

“Sudhar jao ya hum sudhaar denge,” was the warning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave to “thekedars (private contractors)” in his Independence Day speech, blaming them for workers not getting minimum wage. Kejriwal said that for work such as security and sanitation, organisations will be barred from employing workers on contractual basis, and will have to make permanent appointments. Currently, security guards and safai karmcharis at government schools across the city are employed by private contractors.

“Twenty-five years ago in our country, globalisation and liberalisation was implemented… But it only made the rich richer… It became a ‘trickle up’ effect. But the AAP is making sure the poor people’s money goes into their pocket. For this, we increased minimum wage by 37%. This has never been done anywhere in the country,” he said from the dais at Chhatrasal Stadium.

The CM also appealed to the Congress, BJP and L-G Anil Baijal: “Please don’t create obstacles in this. This is for the poor.”

Talking about the issue of women’s safety, Kejriwal referred to the Varnika Kundu ‘stalking’ case in Chandigarh. “A crime was committed by a BJP leader’s son. Instead of punishing him, another leader asked why should women be out at night? I wanted to slap that person. We know we have to work a lot to provide safety to women. For this, we will do surveillance, moral policing, install CCTVs, but deterrence is most important part. Aisa punishment dena chahiye jo sunke dil kaanp uthe,” he said.

The CM also promised to come up with an action plan to make Delhi free of dengue, malaria and chikungunya: “If the 2 crore people of Delhi unite, we can declare a war on mosquitoes.”

On education, Kejriwal promised to build 25 world class skill centres within a year. He also promised to send about 60,000 children, who failed the Class X examination, back to school. Stressing on communal harmony, Kejriwal quoted a song from the film Purab Aur Paschim: “Hai preet jahan ki reet sada, main geet wahan pe gaata hoon. Bharat ka rehne wala hoon, bharat ki baat sunata hoon.”

