CM Arvind Kejriwal takes charge of water portfolio

After two-and-a-half years of being the only chief minister of Delhi to not hold a portfolio, Arvind Kejriwal took up the water ministry on Monday. The Indian Express had first reported about Kejriwal’s decision on Sunday.

The reasons range from “problems caused by officers in the ministry” who allegedly didn’t allow the former minister to work to the electoral importance of water and sewerage, recently underscored by the bypoll at Bawana.

After taking charge, Kejriwal attended a meeting with DJB officials in the evening and almost immediately issued a slew of directions. He asked “for the current status of water supply in all the colonies of Delhi” and added that the DJB has been asked to “furnish a report on the timing of water supply in every colony, the duration of the supply and problems faced, including water contamination”. The DJB has also been asked to come up with a deadline for resolving the problems.

The CM directed that all vacant posts be filled up by “promoting officers, and vacancies at lower level be filled up on contract basis, till regular appointments are done by the DSSSB and the UPSC”. He also stressed on decentralisation of STPs and directed that the DJB present a plan on how they can be “set up in a decentralised manner in all colonies across the city” on Friday. He added that officers should look at the NDMC model of decentralised STPs.

Kejriwal also asked for a “specific deadline” by which time the DJB will be “able to map colonies without tap water and a deadline for laying the pipelines”, “mapping of areas vulnerable to leakage to be done immediately” and procuring “sewer cleaning machines” as soon as possible.

In 2015, after the Assembly victory, Kejriwal announced that he wouldn’t take up a portfolio, choosing instead to work as a “bridge” between the cabinet and voters. Initially, the portfolio was with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, followed by now-sacked minister Kapil Mishra and SC & ST minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. Gautam has blamed the inefficiency of the DJB for the move and said officers were not “allowing him to work”. He added, “I think Kejriwal can tackle such situations better. AAP wants to make sure that clean water reaches all the households in Delhi.”

