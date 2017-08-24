Class XI student beaten to death near his home in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

olice said Arjun was found injured at Karawal Nagar Road around 7 pm. His family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Representtaional Image) olice said Arjun was found injured at Karawal Nagar Road around 7 pm. His family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Representtaional Image)

A Class XI student was beaten to death near his residence in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Tuesday evening, police said. The victim’s family alleged that the boy, Arjun Bhardwaj, 17, had a fight with some boys in school over a petty issue, but the matter was resolved. In the evening, he received a call from an unknown number and left home. Police said Arjun was found injured at Karawal Nagar Road around 7 pm. His family rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered at Karawal Nagar police station, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

