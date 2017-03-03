Zirakpur suicide: Family alleges murder by live-in partner

THE FAMILY members of Deepti, who jumped from the third floor of her housing society in Zirakpur on the night of February 26 and died, alleged that she was murdered by her live-in partner. The family on Thursday met police and claimed that Ambala-based Raman married her last December and took her to Zirakpur where the couple was living. Police have started investigation. Deepti’s elder sister Pooja met local police officers along with other family members and handed over some photographs of the marriage of Deepti and Raman in Himachal Pradesh.

She alleged that Raman had lied to Deepti as he was already married and when Deepti asked him to live with her at Zirakpur, he murdered her.

The Station House Officer of Zirakpur, Sub-inspector Desh Raj, said they have started verifying the allegations and asked Raman to come to the police station to join the investigation.

He also said that Raman told police that he was having drinks with Deepti on the night of February 26 and when he was leaving for Ambala, Deepti stopped him.

“According to him, when he did not stop, Deepti jumped from the fourth floor of Railway Bihar society. Now, it is a new turn and we will question Raman regarding this,” the SHO added.