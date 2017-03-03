Youth death: Woman pleads innocence

Day after Chandigarh woman Parminder Kaur Parry was arrested in connection with the death of a man two months ago, police said the woman pleaded innocence. She said that she met the deceased, Harpreet Singh, two days before his death. Sohana SHO Parminder Singh Pannu said during interrogation, Parry told them she met Harpreet two days before his death and that she did not do anything that day. She, however, confessed that she along with Harpreet and two other friends had drinks on the night of January 13.

“We had booked three persons including Parry under section 304 of IPC against Parry and two other persons on the complaint of Harpreet’s father. She told us that she came in contact with Harpreet through a common friend,” the SHO added.

Harpreet Singh alias Tony, a resident of Sector 34, Chandigarh, was found dead near a park in Phase 3B2 on January 14.

Tony was a student of a Chandigarh-based photography institute.

During the preliminary investigation, police claimed that the death took place owing to overdose of liquor, but later a case of culpable homicide was registered.