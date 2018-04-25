Year after flyover inaugurated in Gurgaon, pothole causes worry

The pothole was filled by Tuesday evening. (Manoj Kumar) The pothole was filled by Tuesday evening. (Manoj Kumar)

Commuters travelling on the Hero Honda Chowk flyover in Gurgaon received a rude shock on Monday morning when a concrete slab fell off the carriageway, leaving a 2×2-feet pothole in its wake.

Over 24 hours later, however, officials claimed that they could not ascertain the cause behind the deterioration of the structure. According to officials, the incident took place around 7 am on the carriageway meant for vehicles travelling from Jaipur to Delhi.

Although the pothole was filled by Tuesday afternoon, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the carriageway will remain closed to traffic for the next week, as tests are being carried out to establish the stability of the structure. “Only one pothole was observed, which has been repaired properly,” said Ashok Sharma, Project Director, NHAI.

The incident comes less than a year after the flyover was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It was constructed over a period of 32 months, and Rs 1.98 crore was spent on it.

