Work on re-carpeting of roads begins in Mohali

After the change in the state government, the work of re-carpeting of roads which was stalled for the last three months has started again. The roads in different parts of the city were re-carpeted. The roadwork in Phase 8, Phase 3B2, Phase 3A is going on, said the officials.

The officials of the Municipal Corporation and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) said there were many roads which needed repair, but they could not start the work with the model code of conduct in place in the state.

“The work of laying pre-mix on the roads was also started in Phase 6 and Phase 1, the work on the roads which were dug up due to the repair of the sewerage pipeline, people were facing problems as the roads near the Ivy hospital leading towards the district administrative complex were dug up due to the repair of the sewerage line, the road near the bus stand in Phase 6 also needed repair,” an MC official said.

The inner roads in different areas of the city, especially in Phase 4, Phase 5 and Sector 70, were damaged in the last few months.

