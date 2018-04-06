Woman who fought with leopard in her backyard: Discharged from hospital, 21-year-old wants to work as a forest guard

Rupali Rajkumar Meshram after being discharged from hospital Rupali Rajkumar Meshram after being discharged from hospital

A 21-year-old woman who was injured while fighting a full-grown leopard in the backyard of her two-room hut at Usgaon village on March 24 was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The woman from Sakoli tehsil of Bhandara district was undergoing treatment at Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Currently, she is staying with a Christian social organisation, Bharat Sevak Sangati, and hopes that her act of bravery would get her a job with the forest department.

Rupali Rajkumar Meshram, whose images showing her blood-soaked face and clothes have now gone viral, fought with the leopard for 15 long minutes till the animal fled. “It all started around 12.30, on the night between March 24 and 25. I heard a cry of the eldest of our goats from the cowshed in our backyard. I opened the door and went up to the goat, who was injured on the neck with blood gushing out. I looked around only to see the shadow of some animal. When I turned around, I saw a leopard. I couldn’t believe it. I did not know if it was real or if it was a nightmare. It was looking at me and I was remembering God,” she said.

Rupali said she anticipated an attack. “I picked up a stick but the leopard jumped on me and struck a heavy blow on my head. Blood started running down my hair and cheeks. I used all my strength and pushed the leopard away with both my hands.”

Explaining the fight, she said: “It went on for full 15 minutes with me dealing blows on the animal and the leopard attacking and injuring me.”

Rupali said her mother Jijabai (42), who was sleeping inside the hut, had no idea of what was happening. “I did not raise the alarm as I did not want the leopard to injure my mother. But then I did cry out and my mother rushed out to help me. She also picked up a stick and attacked the leopard.” Rupali said soon after, they managed to run inside the hut and the shut the doors. “The leopard vanished into the darkness,” she said.

The 21-year-old who is a commerce graduate is now studying MS Office. Her father Rajkumar left their family and has married again. “My elder brother Rashtrapal (24) left studies to work as a scaffolding labourer so that I could have a decent education,” Rupali said. Asked why nobody from the village came to her rescue while she was fighting with the leopard, Rupali said: “Our house is at an isolated place, so no one could hear the commotion.”

Allegations about forest officials not reaching the spot on time surfaced in the media soon after the incident. Rupali said: “They (foresters) deposited a cheque of Rs 10,000 in my account after I was discharged (on Tuesday). A local officer had told us last week that we would get the aid after the treatment was over. I had asked him then what is the use of a help after the treatment? The forest department should give me a job. I am ready to work as a forest guard.” Rupali’s mother, who was also injured, was discharged the same day.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Bhandara Vivek Hoshing said in a clarification that the local staff members rushed to help the mother-daughter duo and had admitted them to the government sub-district hospital in Sakoli. On March 25, they were shifted to the district hospital in Bhandara. “On March 30, both were shifted to GMCH, Nagpur, where our staff was constantly enquiring about their health. We deposited Rs 10,000 in their account on April 4 and will render further assistance after completion of necessary paper work,” he said.

