Woman, son held for drug peddling in Punjab

A 60-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son were arrested and 20.800kg ganja and 40 injections were recovered from their possession on Wednesday. Kamla Devi and Vicky Kumar are residents of Dadumajra Colony, Sector 38.

Accused Kamla Devi is a drug peddler and has been arrested five times for selling drugs in Chandigarh. About 20.800kg ganja worth Rs 3 lakh was recovered from her possession.

DSP Pawan Kumar said a team, led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, arrested the woman and her son separately. He said 40 injections were recovered from the possession of Vicky and these injections were of 20 of Buprenorphine and 20 of Pheniramine Melate.

A case of NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) has been registered in Maloya police station in this regard. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to buy narcotics from different sources in large quantity and then used to sell them from their house in smaller quantity at higher prices.

