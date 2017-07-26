Woman kills mentally ill son, ends life

She was upset due to her nine-year-old son’s mental condition. (Representational Image) She was upset due to her nine-year-old son’s mental condition. (Representational Image)

A woman committed suicide after allegedly killing her mentally ill son at Pathankot cantonment area on Tuesday. Ragi, wife of an army man, was already under treatment for depression. She was upset due to her nine-year-old son’s mental condition.

According to police, Ragi first strangled her son to death and then hanged herself. Police have been considering it a case of suicide. DSP (city) Manoj Kumar said, “It seems to be a case of suicide. But we are still probing all angles.”

