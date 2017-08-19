Woman held for killing husband’s second wife

A 28-year-old woman from Kalyan here was arrested for allegedly strangulating husband’s second wife to death, police said today. According to Thane rural police, accused Yasmin Ansari had estranged relations with her husband Vahid, who lived with both his wives and two children in the same house in Bandeli village of Kalyan. Yasmin had recently left the house after having a quarrel with Vahid, and was given oral divorce (talaq) by him over phone. She, however, returned home after couple of days and continued to live with him.

On Friday, an altercation broke out between her and the second wife, Reshma (25), assistant police inspector Rajendra Khopkar said. During the scuffle, Yasmin, in a fit of rage, chocked Reshma to death with a piece of cloth, he said. A case has been lodged against Yasmin under IPC section 302 (murder) and was arrested yesterday, police said

