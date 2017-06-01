Woman dies due to doctor’s ‘negligence’ in Surat, police file complaint

Tapi district Superintendent of Police (SP) N K Amin said the post-mortem revealed that the patient had severe infections because of a perforation in her intestine during tubectomy. Tapi district Superintendent of Police (SP) N K Amin said the post-mortem revealed that the patient had severe infections because of a perforation in her intestine during tubectomy.

Tapi police have registered a suo motu complaint under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against a gynaecologist of Vyara Civil Hospital for negligence in duties, which led to the death of a woman on Monday. Dr Rajiv Vyas, however, could not be arrested on Wednesday as a police team, which went to his house in Bardoli town of Surat district, found him to be out on vacation with family.

According to sources, Dr Vyas had performed a tubal sterilization on Anjanaben Rana (39), a resident of Bholav village in Bharuch district, at Vyara Civil Hospital a few months ago. On Monday, she had some complications due to which, she was again admitted to the Vyara hospital by her husband Ghansyam Rana. The doctors of the Vyara hospital referred her to New Civil Hospital, Surat, where she breathed her last.

Tapi district Superintendent of Police (SP) N K Amin said the post-mortem revealed that the patient had severe infections because of a perforation in her intestine during tubectomy. “We sought opinions of the doctors of New Civil Hospital on the post-mortem report, if there was any negligence on part of Dr Rajiv Vyas who had carried out the operation. The doctors reported that there was negligence on Dr Vyas’ part. The patient would not have died had the intestinal perforation not occurred. Keeping this in mind, we have lodged a case against the Vyara doctor,” said the SP. Amin added they had left a message with the relatives of Dr Vyas. “Once he comes back to India, our team will arrest him.”

