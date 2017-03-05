Woman alleges sexual abuse by man she met on Facebook

A woman has today alleged that she was sexually abused for two years by a man, whom she met on Facebook, on the pretext of marriage, police said. According to the woman’s complaint, she became friends with the accused, Neeraj, on Facebook in 2012. They started meeting and it turned into a love affair, a police officer said. The woman, an employee of an IT company here, alleged that Neeraj promised to marry her and they started living together from 2014. He allegedly sexually abused the woman and she even had to get an abortion done, a police official said.

She also alleged that the accused claimed to be in property dealing business and had borrowed a few lakhs from her to start his own real estate company.

The officer said the woman has alleged that in the first week of February the accused married another woman and had been threatening her since.

SHO of Surajpur Police Station Anuj Kumar said, “On the woman’s complaint an FIR has been lodged and she has been sent for medical examination. Her statement has been recorded and the accused will be arrested soon.”