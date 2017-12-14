Winter watch: Hit by car, 12 men injured on fog covered Kharar-Morinda road

Commuters negotiate their way through dense fog in SAS Nagar. Jasbir Malhi Commuters negotiate their way through dense fog in SAS Nagar. Jasbir Malhi

As many as 12 waiters were injured after a rashly driven car hit them on the Kharar-Morinda road near Mamupur village on Wednesday morning. The accident is said to have taken place due to the dense fog. The driver managed to flee. Six persons were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, while six were discharged after treatment at Kharar civil hospital.

According to police, around 40 waiters were returning to Chandigarh by bus from a marriage ceremony in Ludhiana. A tyre of the bus was punctured when it reached near Mamupur village.

The contractor, Narayan Kumar, who took the waiters to Ludhiana, said after the tyre was punctured, the waiters were waiting for another bus that was coming from Chandigarh to pick them up.

“Some of them were standing on the road. It was very foggy and suddenly, I heard a loud noise and then some people started crying. I, along with a few others, ran towards the direction and found that a car had hit the waiters waiting for the bus. The car was coming at high speed, its bumper and windshield were smashed. Since the car was close to me, I managed to note the registration number,” said Kumar.

Those injured were identified as Kaka Singh, Vicky, Rakesh, Sonu, Angrez Singh, Bunty, Rajesh, Sunny, Rakesh, Vipin, Mahinder Singh and Sham Lal. They were all taken to Kharar civil hospital. All the injured belonged to Himachal Pradesh.

“Rajesh, Sunny, Rakesh, Vipin, Mahinder Singh and Sham Lal sustained serious injuries and were referred to PGI by the Kharar civil hospital while the other six were discharged after treatment,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Balraj Singh, the investigating officer in the case, adding that the accident occurred due to the fog.

The IO further said that they had also traced the car, bearing the registration number of Mohali district and owned by Kurukshetra resident Roshan Lal. He added that they had booked the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC at Ghruan police post.

