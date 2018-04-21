West Bengal: Four of family die in accident, another critical

“A front-side tyre somehow burst, following which the car, which was at high speed, lost control,” said an officer. (Representational image) “A front-side tyre somehow burst, following which the car, which was at high speed, lost control,” said an officer. (Representational image)

Four members of a family died, and another was injured, in a road accident on NH-31 in Chakulia area of North Dinajpur on Friday morning. The accident occurred when the family was on their way home from Haryana after a wedding. The car’s tyre burst while heading from Dalkhola towards Dhubri in Assam, following which it hit the road divider and rammed into a tree. Mohammad Salim (26), Wasim Khan(16), Nazrana Khatoon (19) and Farzana Khatoon (12) were declared brought dead at Islampur Medical College. Mohammed Salim, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot. The mother of the four deceased, Banu Bibi, is in critical condition. As per sources, she has been shifted to North Bengal Medical College for better treatment. “A front-side tyre somehow burst, following which the car, which was at high speed, lost control,” said an officer.

