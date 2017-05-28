Week after wedding, engineer dies in mishap on Mumbai-Bangalore highway

A software engineer, who got married recently, died in a road mishap near the Holiday Inn in Balewadi area on the Mumbai-Bangalore highway in the early hours of Friday. Police have identified the deceased as Pavan Prakash Patil (33), who was a resident of Meghsparsh Society, Narhe, Ambegaon Budruk. Patil’s wife, mother and grandmother were also injured in the accident.

According to police, the incident took place when Patil, who was driving the car, lost control of his vehicle. His car rammed a tempo at around 1.20 am.

The impact was so severe that Patil and his mother Kamal Prakash Patil (55) sustained severe injuries. His grandmother Suman Sitaram Kale (80) and wife Aparna Patil (30) sustained minor injuries in the mishap. They were rushed to a private hospital, where Patil was declared dead.

Meanwhile, tempo driver Chetan Chavan (34), a resident of Miraj in Sangli district, has lodged an offence of negligent driving at the Hinjewadi police station. Police Sub-inspector S Y Holkar is investigating the case. Both the car and the tempo were damaged in the accident. Police said Patil hailed from Satara district and worked as a software engineer in a private firm. He and Aparna got married about a week ago.

Patil, his wife, mother and grandmother were visiting temples in Ranjangaon and Morgaon. The accident took place while the family was on its way towards Raigad, via the Mumbai-Bangalore highway.

