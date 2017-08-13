Week after double murder, Aligarh tense

The police said the MLA had allegedly said the death of the brothers, Wasim and Ashu, was justified on the ground of self-defence. (Representational image) The police said the MLA had allegedly said the death of the brothers, Wasim and Ashu, was justified on the ground of self-defence. (Representational image)

Nearly a week after two brothers were killed allegedly by a man from another community, a local BJP MLA’s alleged remarks sparked tension in Aligarh. On Friday afternoon, a clash between a group of protesters and the police left at least half a dozen policemen injured.

“An article in local newspapers carried BJP MLA Sanjeev Raja’s comments on the double murder case. There was no communal angle, and the accused was arrested shortly,” said Rajesh Pandey, SSP Aligarh.

The police said the MLA had allegedly said the death of the brothers, Wasim and Ashu, was justified on the ground of self-defence. With these statements being circulated on social media, local Muslims had decided to march to the DM’s office to demand compensation. “They were advised not to march for security reasons. While some protesters agreed, others joined the procession and stones were thrown,” said Pandey. We have arrested six people.”

“One should probe the background of the two who were killed, the criminal activity they were involved in… The incident happened as the accused was trying to defend himself,”Raja told The Indian Express.

