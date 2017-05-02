Video surfaces, four booked for abusing constable

Police booked unknown youngsters for slapping a constable deputed in the PCR. A case was registered after a video went viral in some Whats AAP groups on Monday. The police said the incident took place in Sector 78 near the Gurudwara Singh Shaheedan. The time of the incident is, however, not known but the officers are claiming that it took place in February.

Senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, while confirming the report, said he came to know about the video on Monday and after watching it, he ordered Sohana SHO to register an FIR. He added that they would soon arrest the accused.

In the video, four men were seen abusing and slapping a police constable. The men were stopped by the constable for checking. The culprits were also abusing the cop.

