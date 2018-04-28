Van rams into parked truck in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; at least nine dead

This is the second road accident in the state this week which has resulted in multiple casualties (Source: ANI/Twitter) This is the second road accident in the state this week which has resulted in multiple casualties (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Nine people were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri area on Saturday morning after a Tata Magic van carrying 17 rammed into a parked truck, news agency PTI reported. The accident occurred on National Highway 24 in Lakhimpur Keri’s Uchauliya in the Pasgawan police station area at around 6 am. According to the police, the reason for the collision could be overspeeding.

Anup Awasthi, 25, the driver of the van, and his helper Kishan, 23, died on the spot. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur, police said, adding that efforts are on to identify the deceased.

This is the second road accident in the state this week which has resulted in multiple casualties. On Thursday, 13 children between the ages of 8 and 11 years were killed when their school van collided with a train at an unmanned railway crossing in Padraun Mudrai, about 35 km from Kushinagar. The van had 17 children inside, double its capacity of eight. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited the accident site on the same day, had blamed the driver for allegedly driving with earphones on.

