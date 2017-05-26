Valmikis of Nashik say civic action against pigs will hurt their livelihood

Tarachand Pawar (second from right) with other members of the Valmiki community outside a makeshift pig sty at Wadala Naka area in Nashik. Express Tarachand Pawar (second from right) with other members of the Valmiki community outside a makeshift pig sty at Wadala Naka area in Nashik. Express

A decision by the Nashik Municipal Corporation to herd and auction all pigs found on the city’s roads has caused consternation among the Valmiki-Mehtar community, who claim that the move is an attack on their livelihood. On Tuesday, the Nashik Municipal Corporation floated a tender seeking services for herding pigs found on the city roads. The NMC has stated that the tender was floated on an experimental basis to clear the city’s roads of pigs. The animals are to be auctioned subsequently.

“The tender was floated because over the last year, we have received increasing complaints of stray pigs on the city streets. Many of these animals loiter around residential areas and local residents do not like it,” said veterinary officer of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Dr Pramod Sonawane.The 122-seat NMC is governed by the BJP, which won a majority of 62 seats in the recently held corporation elections.

The move has caused a flutter in the local Valmiki Mehtar community that rears pigs and sells pork. There are close to 20,000 members of the community in Nashik city, a bulk of them conservancy workers. Nearly 100 families are involved in rearing pigs.

Pork is a staple diet of the community, which also sells it for public consumption in makeshift shops abutting their colonies. The community resides in distinct identified quarters of the city. Often, however, their animals stray into adjoining areas.

“In the olden days, the community, due to the rigidity of the case system, was forced to live on the outskirts of cities. As cities expanded, our colonies, which were earlier in the periphery of the city, were enveloped by new houses. Our pigs don’t encroach on anyone’s land, it is people who have started residing in places where our animals would earlier move,” said 63-year-old Tarachand Pawar, who rears pigs and sells their meat.

Pawar claimed that their livelihood and diet was part of their tradition and the NMC, by passing such an order, was infringing on the rights of the community.

“Pigs are an important part of our culture. On important occasions, they are worshiped and slaughtered. For years, we have been asking the NMC to earmark a dedicated holding area and abattoir for pigs. The state has never agreed to this demand, but seems to have taken action based on a few complaints,” Pawar said.

The NMC claims that it has never received any demand for setting up a dedicated abattoir or holding areas for pigs. The consumption of pork is limited in Maharashtra. They make up only 2.96 per cent of the total 6.3 lakh metric tonne of meat produced in the state. The livestock census of 2012 pegs the total number of pigs in the state at 3.25 lakh. Nashik has the third highest pig population in Maharashtra, with a total of 29,441 animals.

“The government claims that it wants to uplift the poor and empower them. However, in this case, they are creating a system which will destroy the livelihood as well as the culture of a community. It is being done without providing the community any alternative,” said Suresh Maru, convenor of the Valmiki Meghwal Mehtar Samaj Sangharsh Samiti.

The NMC has said it is not targeting any community. “We only want the city to be free of stray pigs. We are not targeting any particular community through this move,” Sonawane said.

