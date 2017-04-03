Vadodara: Man held with Rs 1.5 lakh IMFL

Special Operation Group (SOG) sleuths arrested a man with 420 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Makarpura in Vadodara late on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip-off that listed bootlegger Vikram Chavda’s liquor would be delivered in Kapurai and Tarsali areas in Vadodara, the SOG team intercepted Iqbal Sheikh, who was riding a two-wheeler and apparently guiding a car, carrying the IMFL.

Sheikh was arrested while the car driver along with another person managed to flee. The IMFL bottles, car and the two-wheeler have been seized.

H M Vyas, police inspector, SOG, said the two others had been declared wanted.

