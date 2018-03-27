Presents Latest News

Vadodara: FIR against 1,500 people after Ram Navami clash

The arrests come after police filed an FIR against 1,500 people based on the CCTV footage of the area.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara | Published: March 27, 2018 3:47 am
vadodara, ram navami clash, gujarat, indian express The arrests come after police filed an FIR against 1,500 people based on the CCTV footage of the area.
Top News

A day after a clash broke out between two communities in Vadodara’s old city area over Ram Navami procession, the police Monday arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Police Commissioner Manoj Sashidhar said those arrested belong to both the communities. The arrests come after police filed an FIR against 1,500 people based on the CCTV footage of the area. Among them, 33 have been identified and a search in on to arrest them, said a senior police officer.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 26: Latest News