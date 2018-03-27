Vadodara: FIR against 1,500 people after Ram Navami clash

The arrests come after police filed an FIR against 1,500 people based on the CCTV footage of the area. The arrests come after police filed an FIR against 1,500 people based on the CCTV footage of the area.

A day after a clash broke out between two communities in Vadodara’s old city area over Ram Navami procession, the police Monday arrested seven people in connection with the incident. Police Commissioner Manoj Sashidhar said those arrested belong to both the communities. The arrests come after police filed an FIR against 1,500 people based on the CCTV footage of the area. Among them, 33 have been identified and a search in on to arrest them, said a senior police officer.

