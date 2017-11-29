Uttar Pradesh STF arrests one in crackdown on ‘financial fraud nexus’

A 32-year-old man from Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly providing bank accounts for transfer of money (Representational Image) A 32-year-old man from Greater Noida was arrested for allegedly providing bank accounts for transfer of money (Representational Image)

In an effort to “crack the nexus” through which online financial fraud takes place, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 32-year-old man from Greater Noida for allegedly providing bank accounts for transfer of money, collected by duping banks and insurance policy customers, police said.

“The accused has been identified as Rahul Singh. We have seized mobile phones and documents, including letter pads under BIOLO Services and other documents relating to this company. Singh used to live in Ecotech area of Gautam Buddha Nagar district. During questioning, he revealed that he has been providing bank accounts to various call centres in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi for a few years. Investigation till now has revealed that Rs 1.5 crore is deposited in five bank accounts,” said Triveni Singh, SP, UP STF.

The incident came to light in March this year when a retired Lieutenant Colonel, based in Fatehpur district, approached the police with a complaint. “The complainant had been duped of Rs 86,77,010. On the promise of a bonus in a life insurance policy that had reached the maturity date as well as the maturity amount, they duped him of this money. BIOLO Services was among the companies which were behind the fraud. The accused would charge 10-20 per cent for every transaction from those running the fake call centres,” Singh said.

