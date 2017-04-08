Uttar Pradesh: 14-year-old held for raping three-year-old girl

A three year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor in Barraiye village in Sambhal on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Chandausi Kotwali police station area and the accused has been held, they said. The girl was playing at her house when the 14-year-old boy went there and lured her to his house where he raped her, Circle Officer Suresh Babu said. The victim has been sent for medical examination, the CO said, adding the accused has been held.

