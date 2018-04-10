UP: Seven-year-old raped and murdered; accused held

The accused were the neighbours of the victim in a village in Pipari area, police said. (Representational Image) The accused were the neighbours of the victim in a village in Pipari area, police said. (Representational Image)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by two neighbours in a village in Kaushambi district on Monday night. Police arrested two youths identified as Jagdish (25) and Munna (24) under sections of rape, murder and sections of the POCSO Act. The accused were the neighbours of the victim in a village in Pipari area, police said.

The child, police say, was playing a little distance from her house on Monday evening at around 7 pm when the accused asked her to accompany them on their bicycle, promising her a drop to her house. “The two youths had lured the child to a secluded area roughly 3 kilometres from her house last night where they committed the crime. We have sent the body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death,” SP Kaushambi Pradeep Gupta said.

When she did not return home, her parents, both farm labourers, searched for all night. They found her body on Tuesday morning and informed the police.

A senior police officer said, “The girl knew the two accused since they belong to the same village. After raping her, the two feared she would talk, so they murdered her. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of strangulation but we will know only after the autopsy reports are out.” The victim is survived by her parents, five sisters and a brother.

