UP: Man shoots himself dead at Zakir Hussain College

Though the police is yet to ascertain the cause behind the incident, they said a love angle might be the reason that triggered the man to kill himself. (Representational) Though the police is yet to ascertain the cause behind the incident, they said a love angle might be the reason that triggered the man to kill himself. (Representational)

An 18-year-old man, hailing from Bijnore district, shot himself dead on the premises of the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering here, police said today.

The deceased, identified as Rohit Kumar, was talking on his mobile phone here at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus when he pulled out a country-made pistol and fired a bullet on his forehead, they said. “If bystanders are to be believed, Rohit first shot a bullet in the air and then shot himself dead,” a police official said.

Though the police is yet to ascertain the cause behind the incident, they said a love angle might be the reason that triggered the man to kill himself. They said efforts are on to trace the person with whom he was talking over the phone.

AMU proctor Mohsin Khan told PTI that according to CCTV footage, the deceased had entered the AMU campus alone shortly before the incident. The man was immediately rushed to a medical college hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Rohit’s family was informed about the incident with the help of his phone’s contact list and Aadhaar card details, police informed. The deceased was working in a factory in Haridwar and had arrived in Aligarh from there, police added.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App