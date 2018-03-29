UP: 8-yr-old ‘hangs self while enacting scene from crime show’ in neighbour’s house

Police said that while they had earlier taken the neighbour, Abrar, into custody after the girl’s father initially alleged that the former killed his daughter, they found him innocent after questioning him and his three children. (Representational) Police said that while they had earlier taken the neighbour, Abrar, into custody after the girl’s father initially alleged that the former killed his daughter, they found him innocent after questioning him and his three children. (Representational)

The death of an 8-year-old girl, whose body was found in her neighbour’s house in Hapur district on Tuesday, was termed as an accident by police after they questioned her friends, who told them she inadvertently hanged herself while enacting a scene from a crime show.

Police said that while they had earlier taken the neighbour, Abrar, into custody after the girl’s father initially alleged that the former killed his daughter, they found him innocent after questioning him and his three children. Abrar, a roadside vendor, lives with his three minor children after separating from his wife and children from the neighbourhood would play in his house every day, police claimed.

Hapur city’s Circle Officer (CO), Rajesh Singh, said, “Like every other day, Abrar left for work leaving his three kids — two daughters (aged 11 and 6) and 4-year-old son — at home. On Tuesday, children from the neighbourhood gathered at his house to play, after which the incident occurred.”

“According to the father of the deceased, at around 3 pm on Tuesday, his daughter had left her house to play with her friends but did not return till evening. After being informed that the girl had been seen in his neighbour Abrar’s house, he went to the house to find her body lying on a pile of cartons in the first floor room. A scarf was hanging from the tin shed ceiling. The police were informed and Abrar was taken into custody,” he added.

“We talked to Abrar’s children later, who told us that they and four other children were playing in the house when the girl suggested they try what she saw in a TV show. The children said they took an scarf and tied it to the tin shed at a height of 6 feet after placing two buckets on top of each other. The girl then tied the other end of the scarf around her neck, and the bucket suddenly slipped,” the CO said.

While the other children saw the girl gasping for breath, they did not realise what was happening and went downstairs, police said. “According to the children, they went upstairs again after some time. When she did not respond to their calls, Abrar’s elder daughter again put the buckets on top of each other and cut the scarf using a pair of scissors. When the girl’s body fell down, the children got scared and dragged the body to a nearby room. While the others went to own homes at around 5 pm, Abrar’s children too did not tell anyone about what had happened,” the CO said, adding that when he spoke to the other children, they too narrated the same sequence.

The CO said that the girl’s father too was convinced of his neighbour’s innocence. SHO of Hapur City police station, Pankaj Lawaniya said, “Abrar sells batteries and some other goods. The father of the deceased is a fruit-seller.” The post-mortem report is still awaited.

