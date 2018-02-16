Under death threat, Meerut man hopes to reach court unharmed

Written by Amit Sharma

On Friday, 24-year-old Mitan will head to a Meerut court to be a witness in his brother’s murder case. He had earlier received warnings similar to the ones his mother and brother-in-law had got shortly before they were killed. He is scared.

Trouble began for the Jatav family in Hasanpur-Razapur village in 2015 when Mitan’s older brother Chetan allegedly had a tiff with a man named Sumit Jat, who has a criminal record. A few days later, Sumit allegedly stormed Chetan’s house and shot him dead.

Chetan’s mother Savithri lodged an FIR with the local police and Sumit was arrested. While Sumit has since been in jail, Mitan and Savithri were recorded as eyewitnesses to the crime.

Mitan claims pressure from Sumit’s accomplices soon mounted on the family but they resisted it. They approached the police and were provided security. However, it was not enough.

On February 3, Savithri was shot at while she was working in a field when there was no police around her. She succumbed to her injuries four days later. On February 12, Mitan’s brother-in-law Babloo, who was helping the family with the case, was shot in his house in Chitkari village, 40kms away. This time too the police were not around.

SSP Manzil Saini had assured Mitan would get security cover for appearing in the court but on the eve of the hearing, he wasn’t very assured.

“When my mother was shot at while in the field, she was under police security cover and my brother-in-law too had been covered. How can I be assured of escaping unhurt in this? But I will try to seek justice for them regardless of the consequences,” Mitan told The Indian Express over phone. Babloo’s wife now lives with her in-laws. The couple had no children.

Meanwhile, life has gotten harder for the family. With the constant threat around them, it is difficult for them to find work as contract labourers, their only source of income. No one in the village is ready to hire them out of fear, Mitan said.

“We neither have money nor ration in the house. We are surviving on the grace of the policemen who have been placed for our security. They have been paying out of their pocket for our meals,” said Mitan who is married and has a one-year-old son and a 15-day-old daughter.

Mitan had earlier written to BSP chief Mayawati to ensure that his family may get justice and also food. “I am prepared to commit suicide outside residence of the chief minister if behnji (Mayawati) directs me to do so but I will continue to fight for justice,” he said.

