Two years on, Airoli youth’s death remains a mystery

KRISHN NATH Pandey has left his son’s room untouched since December 5, 2016, when Atul (23) was seen walking out of their flat in Airoli. He has not been found since. While his family suspects that he was abducted, an alleged suicide note has been found from Atul’s room.

“The whole family had gone for a wedding at our native place. Atul had stayed back due to exams. We were on our way home, when I got a call from a man asking about Atul’s whereabouts. He wanted a book from Atul. By the time I could ask his name and from where he had gotten my number, he had hung up,” Pandey (52), a businessman, said.

When the family reached their house at Airoli Tower, the door was found unlocked. “Atul wasn’t home. His wallet, clothes and books were all there… The monitor of his computer was broken… The CCTV footage showed Atul leaving the house.” “A girl, who said she was Atul’s friend, came to the house later in the evening… she opened Atul’s cupboard and took out a suicide letter,” said Pandey, adding that the family thinks the note is fake. “CCTV footage showed she had come to the building twice earlier… we don’t know her name.”

What the police believed to be a case of a man leaving his house turned into an abduction probe when Atul’s cellphone was found. “A few days after he went missing, I got a call from a local mobile shop, saying that Atul’s phone has been repaired. I picked it up and found multiple pictures of Atul with various injuries. It also had chats between Atul and the girl…,” said Pandey. The girl is yet to be questioned by police, he added. “The number from which I received a call on December 25 was recharged from my son’s PayTM account… minutes before the call was made. However, CCTV footage shows that Atul had left the house by then,” said Pandey.

When the Pandeys first reported their son was missing, the police allegedly refused to file an FIR. “It was only after we showed them the chats and the CCTV footage of the girl coming to the building that the police registered an offence,” Pandey said. On December 9, 2016, an FIR was registered by the Rabale police under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC. “The man was seen walking out of the house. However, he wasn’t spotted anywhere. We had filed a case of kidnapping,” said senior Inspector Pradip Tidar. Six months ago, the case was transferred to the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch. Atul’s WhatsApp and Facebook accounts were active till December 2017, claimed the family. “His WhatsApp profile picture and status kept changing. We kept messaging him and kept receiving weird pictures or emoticons in reply,” Pandey said.

“They haven’t confiscated anything. They only asking us to bring clues or leads,” he added. “Police said there is nothing to go forward. I used to go check on the case, every fortnight. Now, I have stopped.”

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App