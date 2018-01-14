Two shopkeepers caught for selling Chinese lanterns in Navsari

Navsari police on Saturday caught two shopkeepers for selling Chinese lanterns (tukkals) in violation of the district Collector’s notification. Every year, the Navsari district administration issues notifications banning the sale of Chinese kite strings and Chinese lanterns.

The two shops, one owned by Sudhir Shah at Tower Road and another by Jignesh Patel at Ganesh Chowk, were found selling the lanterns. Around 17 lanterns have been seized from the shops and an offence under GPA Act 135 has been registered against their owners. Navsari police inspector P N Patel, said, “We have carried out checking in the market area keeping in mind Uttarayan festival and seized 17 Chinese tukkals from two different shops. We have registered an offence against the owners and investigations have been started. We will try to find out where they bought such tukkals from.”

