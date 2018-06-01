Two Nigerians held with 400 gram heroin

The anti-drugs Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested two Nigerian residents near the community centre in Phase 11 here on Thursday with 400 gm heroin. Frank (21) and Chinoy (39) were produced in a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

STF SP Rajinder Singh Sohal said they received a tip-off that two Nigerian residents were coming to the city to deliver drugs, following which his team laid a trap in Phase 11. “Both lived in New Delhi and had been involved in drug peddling for the last one week. During checking, we recovered 200 gm heroin each from Chinoy and Frank,” Sohal said, adding that both the accused were waiting for their clients when they were caught.

“Chinoy came to India around eight months ago on a business visa,” Sohal said.

