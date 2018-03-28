Two men buried alive looked at Gurgaon for a better life

On Tuesday, the pit had been covered with soil. Manoj Kumar On Tuesday, the pit had been covered with soil. Manoj Kumar

A day after two labourers were buried under sand while digging a pit in Gurgaon’s Pataudi, police registered a case against the contractor overseeing the project. “A case has been registered regarding the matter under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the IPC against the contractor,” said Surender Singh, SHO, Pataudi police station.

The autopsy of the men — 22-year-old Attar Singh and 23-year-old Rakender Kumar alias Bhola — was conducted on Tuesday, and their bodies were handed over to their families. “Suffocation appears to be the cause of death,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.

The incident took place around 4 pm Monday, when the victims and six others were digging a channel to lay sewer lines under Jatoli railway overbridge. According to other labourers, they dug a pit around 14-feet deep. Three of the men, including the two victims, were standing inside, shoveling the bottom on one side to erect tin walls, which they expected would prevent the mound of dug up soil from collapsing into the pit.

While they were digging, a mound of sand fell into the pit. While Nehpal managed to escape, Bhola and Singh could not. “We alerted police and did everything possible to dig the men out. Police only controlled the crowd. The fire department arrived later. We were the ones who first dug the men out,” claimed Rajesh, Singh’s cousin, who was also working at the site.

The rescue operation took almost two hours, with Bhola being rescued after half an hour, and Singh over an hour later. The labourers said Bhola was not breathing when he was pulled out, but Singh, found lying on his back, was still alive. He died on the way to Civil Hospital in Pataudi.

Local residents and labourers claimed a mound of sand on the other side of the site had collapsed “around 10 days ago”. “At the time, there were no labourers inside the pit. They dug out the sand and resumed work,” claimed Anil Chauhan, a resident. Rajesh said, “Singh moved to Gurgaon from Moradabad, and was the main breadwinner. He sent Rs 10,000 each month.”

Bhola’s younger brother Gajender said, “All of us work as labourers in UP, but he was the first to make the move to Gurgaon three months ago, because one can earn more here. He would send Rs 5,000-7,000 home each month.”

Back in Pataudi, the construction site gives no indication of Monday’s events. Three boards on one side warn commuters that the road is closed and a sewerage line is being installed, but the 14-feet pit itself has been filled up overnight, leaving no indication of the lives lost.

