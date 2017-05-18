Two children among theee killed in bus accident, over 20 hurt

Three persons, including two children, were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries when their bus overturned at Doli Ghati here on Thursday, police said. “The three passengers – two children and a woman -died on the spot and over 20 others were injured when the bus overturned at Doli Ghati, a valley on the Kundam-Barela road,” Kundam police station in-charge Prakash Thakur said.

The victims, all from one family, were were going to attend a function in Supatar village, he said. The deceased were identified as Pushpa Jharia (50), Uma (9) and Anshu Jharia (8). The injured persons have been admitted in government hospitals at Kundam and Jabalpur, Thakur said.

