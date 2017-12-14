Twenty-year-old arrested for ‘vandalising’ mosque in Dadri

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly vandalising a mosque in Dadri on Wednesday. Police said that the accused has been booked under charges of rioting, criminal intimidation and trying to breach communal harmony in the area.

Around 1.30 am on Wednesday, Amit Kumar, a resident of Dadri, arrived at a mosque on Amka Road. “He entered the mosque, grabbed the microphone used for prayers and threw it on the floor. He allegedly tried to ransack the place. He seems to have been intoxicated,” said Ram Sen Singh, SHO, Dadri police station, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Local residents of the area called police, who reached the spot and nabbed the accused. “We arrested him and he has been booked under IPC sections 147, 252, 504 and 506,” Singh said.

Considered a sensitive area during the recently concluded local body polls, Dadri tehsil in Gautam Buddh Nagar district has witnessed communal tension since August 2015, when 50-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched for allegedly storing beef at home. In the aftermath of the incident, certain cow protection groups had renewed activity in the district. In October this year, a mosque in Noida’s Sector 135 was vandalised after objections by a section of another community were raised over Friday prayers being offered at the site.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App