Twenty-year-old arrested for rape of Dalit woman

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 27-year-old Dalit woman, police said today. P Anand, a construction worker offered a lift to the woman, who was standing at the bus stop, to her village on Friday. He then took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted. He also threatened to kill her if she made any complaint about the incident, police said.

However, she narrated the incident to her family and lodged a complaint with police.

Based on the complaint, police registered cases under IPC section 376 (rape), 506(I)(criminal intimidation) and various sections of the SC, ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and arrested Anand.