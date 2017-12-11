Truck-tractor collision in Mirzapur kills 10, including two children

The people injured in the accident are in stable condition (Representational Image) The people injured in the accident are in stable condition (Representational Image)

At least ten people, including two children, died and five were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a tractor-trolley in the Madihan police station area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

“Around 15 people from the Tisai village of the district were going to the Shitla Dham Mandir by a tractor-trolley when, at around 6.20 am, a truck coming from the other side collided with the tractor. It was a head-on collision and 10 people died in the incident,” the Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Ashish Tiwari said. “The deceased include seven women, a man, and two children.”

“Meanwhile, five, including the drivers of both vehicles, have been injured and were sent to the Mirzapur district hospital. Two of the injured were later referred to Varanasi,” Tiwari added. The people injured in the accident are in stable condition.

The police is investigating the accident. According to Tiwari, it is suspected that either the brake of the truck failed or the driver fell asleep.

The deceased, all from the same village, were travelling to Shitla Dham Mandir to attend a mundan (child’s hair-cutting ceremony).

