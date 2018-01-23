Tree-pruning machine: Govt report puts Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh in dock

Mohali Mayor Kulwant Singh at his residence in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar on Saturday, September 5, 2015. (Express photo/Files) Mohali Mayor Kulwant Singh at his residence in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar on Saturday, September 5, 2015. (Express photo/Files)

A tree-pruning machine for which the Mohali Municipal Corporation has already paid Rs 89.50 lakh has never been seen by officials. In fact, a year on, it is yet to be delivered by the contractor.

The Punjab government on Monday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that two companies had submitted their “documents in collusion” for the bid of the machine and it was done in “collusion and connivance” with Mohali Mayor Kulwant Singh to purchase it from a specific manufacturer and a specific supplier only.

The written submission before the High Court was submitted in response to a plea filed by the mayor against the show cause notice issued to him by the government as part of the process of his suspension as councillor.

Kulwant had been issued the show cause notice for purchasing the machine at inflated prices that resulted in a loss to the state exchequer. A final order on the notice has not yet been made public by the government. The hearing in the High Court on Monday was deferred till Wednesday.

The government, in the submission, said the machine has not been supplied till date even though the agreement, dated January 10, 2017, provides only three months’ time for its delivery. The contract has already been directed by the government to be cancelled. The recovery of the advance paid to the contractor has also been ordered to be initiated.

Stating that Kulwant had initiated the process of purchase of the tree-pruning machine with a “predecided mind”, the government said he violated the whole process of tendering and also the procedure on subsequent release of amount to the contractor. Only two bidders had submitted documents for the bid.

“Both the companies, M/S Pulse Solar System Pvt Ltd, New Delhi, and Cosmic Healers Pvt Ltd Delhi, submitted their documents in collusion for the bid, offering the product of one manufacturer only and claiming themselves to be suppliers of the same manufacturer i.e. NOREMEAT and both the companies submitted the same documents such as a list of same 10 companies to which the reach mower-cum-tree pruning machine was sold by NOREMAT during the last three years,” said Balbir Singh, Under-Secretary, Department of Local Government, in the submission.

Earlier, a Bangalore-based company, Clean World Equipment Private Limited, in February 2016 had submitted one quotation and “there is no document on record showing how the said company came to know about the requirement for the tree-pruning machine by the Municipal Corporation SAS Nagar”, the reply reads.

The company’s specifications were later accepted as the estimated cost of purchase of the machine.

“The requirements stated for purchase of the machine was for pruning of trees only, whereas, the cost of Rs 1.80 crore quoted by Clean World Equipment Pvt. Ltd Bangalore included the cost of Rs 18,44,640 for RABAUD Vision Clean for Road Sign Cleaning and cost of Rs 2,50,000 as two sets of brushes for RABAUD Vision Clean,” the response reads.

