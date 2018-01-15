Tourist hub plan for Siswan dam remains on paper

Missing street lights at Siswan dam. (Express) Missing street lights at Siswan dam. (Express)

The tall claims of the forest department that Siswan Dam would be developed as a tourist hub have fallen flat as the department has failed to provide even basic facilities. Iron grills are missing while the streetlights are not working. The nature trail that was constructed at the dam is also not open to the public. Forest department officials said it was ‘unsafe’ for people to go on the trail.

A visit to the dam can show the apathy of the department towards the potential tourist spot. When visited, the forest department’s employees told Chandigarh Newsline that they do not open the gate which is installed at the main entry of the dam because many young people including students from nearby private colleges come there and they used to sit for long hours. Most of the iron grills installed to save tourists from falling down from the dam were missing or broken. There was no forest guard and any guide at the dam. A gardener and two of his assistants were present there.

Baldev Singh, who works at a nearby resort, said the streetlights were also not working. He added that mostly only forest department employees used to be at the dam and very less number of people come here.

A small restaurant on the premises is closed now but residents of a nearby locality alleged that liquor was being served at this restaurant through the night and no checks were being done.

A waiter, who said his name was Raju, said they allow people to drink at the restaurant throughout the night. “You have to bring your own liquor. We will serve you food items, we charge more than what the others do but you can come here whenever you want. It is open 24-hours for people who want to drink here,” he said.

When contacted, the District Forest Officer Gursimran Singh said that the restaurant does not fall in their area and it is under the Lal Dora line. He added that earlier a hookah bar was also operational there but now the excise department had closed it.

When asked about the lack of facilities, the DFO said there was a plan but it was delayed due to some technical issues including allocation of some funds. He added that soon they work will start and the dam will made a tourist destination.

The five-km nature trail which was developed during the previous SAD-BJP government is also not open for everyone. The forest department said that it is not safe to go on the trail as there is the risk of coming across animals and reptiles.

The in-charge of the dam Sukhwinder Singh said that they had closed the gate as the entry of the private vehicles was not allowed. “We do not allow people to go on the trail It is unsafe. We strictly deny permission to the students,” said Sukhwinder Singh.

He claimed that the government had plans for the dam and the place would be a tourist attraction soon. When asked about the lack of infrastructure, he added that the grills were missing for a long time and that the infrastructure would be improved in the coming days.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App