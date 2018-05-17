To be held after a gap of Three years: CM Vijay Rupani to hold chintan shivir in June

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Express photo by Javed Raja Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. Express photo by Javed Raja

After a gap of three years, the BJP government in Gujarat is going to hold its next chintan shivir, a brainstorming session, between June 7 and 9 near Bavla in Ahmedabad district.

The concept behind holding such session is to ensure that the Ministers, senior officials of the secretariat, district collectors and district development officers (DDOs) can discuss important policies, agendas, and schemes in an open environment for three consecutive days.

An initiative of former chief minister Narendra Modi, the first chintan shivir was held in 2004. Initially, the event was planned to be held every year. Though, over the years, it became intermittent. The last chintan shivir was held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar when Anandiben Patel was the chief minister. The next chintan shivir will be the ninth edition and the first under the chief ministership of Vijay Rupani, who got re-elected last year.

“It has been decided to hold the chintan shivir between June 7 and 9. The most likely venue will be iCreate — International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology. Though a final decision on the venue is yet to be taken. Due to some reasons, the event was getting delayed, but the Chief Minister (Vijay Rupani) was quite determined to hold it in June, and accordingly the dates have been finalised,” said a senior officer in the government.

Though the agenda of the upcoming chintan shivir is not known yet, sources said that issues like water conservation, employment generation, improving quality of education, bringing transparency in the administration are likely to be discussed during the three-day session.

“At the session, group discussions are organised, in reference to new agendas as well as for future agendas. These actions lead to, innovative ideas, guidelines, and guidance to achieve the required goals. In addition to it, leading personalities are invited to give discourses, and share their experiences…This leads to development of the state move in the right direction,” states the official website of General Administration Department of Gujarat government regarding chintan shivir.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App