TMC factions clash in South-24 Parganas, few hurt

Two TMC factions clashed Friday in South-24 Parganas. According to locals, a few people were injured, houses were gutted and vehicles were damaged in the incident. “The Kanthelberia Kaltala area in Basanti (which is in South-24 Parganas) was tense since morning. Two groups fought for control of an area from where they could extort money from auto drivers and land owners. Many bombs were hurled,” a local source told The Indian Express.

Groups led by TMC youth wing chief Amandulla Laskar and Basanti block convener Abdul Mannan Gazi clashed at around 8 am.“They burnt houses, damaged vehicles. They hurled bombs at our people,” Laskar said.

“Laskar and his people were CPM workers, now they have joined our party and are creating trouble,” Gazi said.

Police tried to bring the situation under control. Heavy security, including the rapid action force (RAF), were deployed. Five persons were arrested. “All have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and under Arms Act”, said SP (Baruipur) Arijit Sinha.

