Three women held with cannabis by Thane Crime Branch

Three women were arrested by the Thane Crime Branch for allegedly carrying around to 50 kg of cannabis Wednesday near Kalyan station.

The women — Junnu Dakwa (45), Sarojini Swain (31) and Babbi Reddi (35) — had come from Odisha, police said. Crime branch unit V officers said they had received information that some people were set to arrive with cannabis.

“We laid a trap and arrested three women. When we checked their luggage, we found 49.728 kg of cannabis stashed in four bags,” said a senior officer.

