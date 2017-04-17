Three dead in Sonepat after inhaling poisonous gas

Three persons on Monday died after inhaling poisonous gas when they were cleaning a water tank in Haryana’s Sonepat district, police said. The men had been hired by a private contractor to clean the tank of an apartment in Kundli area, they said. “They inhaled a poisonous gas while cleaning the water tank,” a police officer from the Kundli Police Station said.

Meanwhile, the victims’ families have alleged negligence on part of the contractor and delay in providing emergency rescue services. They also tried to block the GT Road by placing the bodies on the highway. However, the police foiled their attempt to do so. “The victim’s family members have registered a complaint and the matter is being investigated,” the officer said.

