Three-day gems & jewellery exhibition in Surat from today

A three-day gems and jewellery exhibition by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) will be held in Surat from Friday. Surat Sparkle Gems and Jewellery Exhibition, 2017, will held at International Exhibition and Convention Hall in Sarsaana.

Consul General of Russian Federation Andrei Zhiltsov, diamond trader Sevanti Shah and Mumbai Diamond Merchants Association chief Mahendra Gandhi will be the chief guests.

SGCCI president P M Shah said they were organising the exhibition as B2C (Business to Customer) for the first time. “This time, we are carrying out the event on a small scale. If the response is good, we will organise it on a larger scale in future,” he said.

Sparkle 2017 chairman Vijay Mewawala said around 1,200 stalls have been booked till now for exhibitors from different states. “This time, we have also invited international buyers from Muscut, Dubai and Canada.”

