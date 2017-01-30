Three booked for firing at hotel in Thane

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Three persons have been booked for allegedly firing at a man in a hotel here, police said today. The victim, a social worker, had recently intervened in a money dispute between one of the three accused and a woman. Yesterday, the main accused was at a hotel along with a friend and another person when the victim again asked him to settle the monetary dispute with the woman. However, an argument occurred between the two sides during which the accused allegedly fired at the victim, but the latter did not sustain any injury in the incident, Assistant Police Inspector S S Borade said.

The firing led to panic in the hotel and those present there ran for safety, he said.

Later, an offence was registered against the three accused under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 323 and also under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and Bombay Police Act, police said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, they said, adding that further probe is on.