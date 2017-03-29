Thirty First death anniversary: SGPC head pays tribute to youths killed in 1986 desecration case

Paying tribute to the four youths on the 31st death anniversary, who were killed in police firing in Jalandhar during a protest against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 1986, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Prof Kirpal Singh Bhadungar announced to install their portraits at the Sikh Central Museum in the Golden Temple at the earliest.

Along with SGPC head, radical group Dal Khalsa also paid tribute to them on Tuesday.

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh and president HS Cheema said that the bodies of four were not handed over to family members for last rites and police cremated the bodies as unclaimed.

