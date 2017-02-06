The human cost — lives lost, injuries suffered, families pick up the pieces

Sarvesh Kumar Kushwaha (40)

A resident of Tilsehri village in Kanpur, Sarvesh Kumar Kushwaha (40) had been working at the construction building as a mason for the last three months. He used to go to the site, around nine kilometres from his house, on a bicycle. He was earning Rs 500 per day.

“On February 1, Sarvesh was not interested in going to work. Contractor Deepak Srivastava called him thrice and asked him to come, stating they have to complete the work at the earliest. At around 9.40 am, Sarvesh left home,” said Sarvesh’s younger brother Mahesh, also a daily wage labourer.

“At around 3 pm, we got information that the building collapsed. Around half an hour later, Ram Bharose of our locality, who also worked at the site, informed us Sarvesh was seriously injured. We rushed to the hospital, only to find him dead,” he said.

Sarvesh is survived by his wife Pratibha Devi and three children — Prashant (10), Anurag (8) and Saksham (5). Prashant and Anurag are Class VI and Class IV students respectively at a private school.

“Sarvesh and Mahesh were the two earning members of the family. Now, after Sarvesh’s death, Mahesh has to take care of the entire family,” said Sarvesh’s mother Shiv Dulari, adding they have a small plot of farmland.

Ram Sevak Pal (35)

Gauria village resident Ram Sevak Pal, another mason at the site, is survived by his wife Kanti Devi and three children — Supriya (14), Priya (12) and Pinto (8), studying in classes XIII, VI and III respectively in a private school. The village is around 12 kilometres from the site, and he used to travel there via bicycle.

“He was working at the construction site for the last two months,” said Pal’s elder brother Veer Bhadra, also a mason.

“We have no idea who will look after Pal’s wife and children after his death. The family has no land for farming, and they were dependent on Pal’s earnings,” said Pal’s neighbour Ram Milan.

Ram Singh (45)

Ram Singh, a native of Fatehpur, was unmarried and living in Kanpur for the last 15 years. He stayed with his younger brother Ram Naresh in the domestic help quarters of railway official M D Vaish’s house at Shyam Nagar.

Both were labourers. The residence is around four kilometres away from the construction area.

“After the death of our parents, Ram Singh was everything to me. Now, after his death, I am alone in this world. We came to Kanpur around 15 years ago looking for work. I was informed about my brother’s death the day after the incident. I cremated the body,” said Naresh.

Ujjwal Tiwari (20)

Ujjwal is the youngest victim of the building collapse. He frequently visited the site, around 2 kms from his house at Harjinder Nagar, to assist his father Santosh. While Santosh, a supervisor at the construction site, was not available to talk, Ujjawal’s grandmother Shashilata said: “Ujjawal had joined the work at the construction site for the last one month. We got the information about the death through a neighbour.”

Ujjwal was the eldest among his siblings – a sister, Ayushi, and a brother, Ayush. His mother died a few years ago, added the grandmother. Ujjwal’s friend Shafiq told The Indian Express that he was a supervisor at the site.

The kin of Nirmala and Hameed, two other victims, took their bodies to their native places in Chhatisgarh, the family of victim Shiv Swaroop, who live in Ghatampur area of Kanpur, could not be contacted.

Vivek (35)

Vivek, one among 16 injured victims admitted in two hospitals, told The Indian Express: “I was having food after the first half of the day when the building collapsed. I had been working at the site for the last three months as a labourer.”

Vivek has an injury on his spinal cord, and is undergoing treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. He belongs to Sarsaul, and lives with his wife Jumula Devi and four children.

Anilkumar (45)

Another injured labourer, Anil Kumar, suffered injuries to his eyes and head.

“Anil is the sole earning member of our family. We are worried how would we survive till then (the time he can work again),” said wife Raj Kumari, who was looking after him with their four children.

Halett Hospital assistant public relations officer Dinesh Kumar Bhatt said 10 injured were brought to the hospital, out of whom two have been discharged. The remaining six victims were admitted in Kanshiram Hospital.