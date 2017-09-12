Thane: Two killed, nine hurt as tree falls on them amid heavy rain

The deceased were identified as Imran Ansari (28) and Lallan Yadav (54). (Representational) The deceased were identified as Imran Ansari (28) and Lallan Yadav (54). (Representational)

Two persons died and nine others were injured when a huge tree fell on them following heavy rainfall in Thane last night, an official said on Tuesday.

The victims were standing near an automobile garage in Narpoli area of Bhiwandi township in Thane when the tree suddenly fell on them amid the heavy downpour at around 9 pm on Monday, the official of the district’s disaster control cell said.

In the mishap, two persons died on the spot, he said. The deceased were identified as Imran Ansari (28) and Lallan Yadav (54).

The nine injured persons were rushed to a government hospital. Three of them were later discharged while the others were still undergoing treatment, the official added.

